Itawamba Community College announced their ticket policy for the 2020 football season last week.
Following Mississippi Executive Order 1519 and to help keep everyone, ranging from players and band members to spectators, safe, attendance at ICC home football games will be limited to 25% capacity or about 1,100 spectators per game at A.C. “Butch” Lambert Stadium.
Tickets themselves will be mobile friendly. One won’t need a traditional paper ticket. First priority for tickets will be given to football players, band members, coaches and cheerleaders. Each participant will be allotted two tickets per game for family members or friends to watch them.
Each Tuesday before a home game, ICC students and faculty will be given a chance to claim a ticket between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday morning, any remaining tickets will be made available to the public. In both instances, there will be a one ticket per person limit.
Tickets this season will be free of charge. This season, no state, local or institutional passes will be accepted for admission.
There are some new gameday policies for those who will be able to attend games this season. The main entrance is the only entrance available for fans. Masks are required when fans are moving within the stadium until they are in their seats, and tailgating and lawn-chair seating will not be permitted. Watching the game from the fence along the edge of the field is discouraged and there are also stricter limitations about who may go on the field. Automated hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium.
The All-American band will be performing at halftime at each home game.
For those who can’t make the game, ICC’s livestream of the game can be viewed at www.LetsGoICCTV.com/red. The band will have their own station dedicated to their performance. That station is www.LetsGoICCTV.com/blue.
Fans can also listen to the game on Supertalk 101.9 FM.