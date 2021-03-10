For months, students and faculty at colleges across the country have adjusted to a new normal. Starting next semester, they’ll be returning to the old normal...mostly.
Institutions of higher learning across Northeast Mississippi anticipate a return to pre-COVID operations for the upcoming fall 2021 semester.
With smaller campuses and greater flexibility than larger universities, Itawamba Community College has operated very close to normal during the spring 2021 semester.
“We anticipate being so close to normal you really can’t tell it’s not normal,” ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said, with the caveat that there may still be capacity restrictions on facilities and stadiums.
As for student activities, Allen hopes the limitations placed on them during the 2020-21 school year “will be removed and we will be back to full capacity for engagement opportunities for our students.”
For now, ICC will continue to require masks on campus and at events, but Allen hopes the campus can be “a non-mask environment” in the fall.
“It’s not that far away, but it really is a pretty good ways away in the realm of how fast things change with COVID,” Allen said. “We’ll kind of see where things are as we move through the summer headed towards fall.”
By spring 2021, most of ICC’s classes had moved back to face-to-face instruction, and that will remain the same this fall.
“We always hold that technology in reserve to come in and do what we need to if COVID should spike back up,” Allen said. “We have the capabilities if we need to use the technology in the classroom with Zoom, we can do that at really a moment’s notice.”
ICC’s enrollment fell about 1.5% in the fall, down from 4,768 in fall 2019 to 4,696 in fall 2020, but Allen expects enrollment will be up again for the coming school year.
A positive early sign is that 159 students signed up day one for orientation compared to 119 last year.
“We’re really excited about that,” Allen said. “There’s a long time to go for us enrollment-wise between now and fall, but it is our goal to be up and we hope that will be the case.”
Allen said he remains amazed and extremely proud of the college’s faculty, staff and students for making the “altered environment” work over the past year and a half as they work to return to normal.