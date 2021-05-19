Approximately 640 graduates received diplomas and/or certificates during four in-person ceremonies at the Davis Event Center at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus last Thursday and Friday.
The 2021 in-person commencement was the first event of this magnitude since COVID forced ICC to limit or cancel events due to limited facility capacity last spring. Since the 2020 ceremony was delivered virtually, graduates were invited to participate in this year’s ceremony, and their names were included in the program.
Also among the graduates were 10 Middle College participants from Tupelo High School, who were part of a first-of-its-kind pilot program in North Mississippi, which began in August 2019. The THS juniors attended classes at the ICC Tupelo Campus for the majority of the school day, while taking class at THS to pursue either an Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degree.
“Community colleges, such as ICC, are on the front line of helping people reach their potential: academically, personally and professionally,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “And when we succeed and do our best in connecting with students, we help them to recognize and embrace the potential within themselves. In addition, numerous ICC graduates, both past and current, who are healthcare professionals, have gone above and beyond during COVID. We salute you and all of our graduates for your significant accomplishments!”
In planning the College’s seventy-first commencement ceremonies, ICC ensured that COVID protocols were followed, including social distancing, the wearing of masks and sanitizing the entire facility between events. Graduates were provided 10 tickets for family and friends. The ticketing service was created in-house and utilized throughout the pandemic to ensure that capacity limits were maintained.
The ceremonies included two for Associate of Arts on Thursday and two for Associate of Applied Science on Friday. Career education graduates participated in the morning ceremony, and health science, Friday afternoon.
In addition, approximately 100 high school equivalency graduates crossed the same stage to receive high school equivalency certificates in a separate Thursday night ceremony.
The total of 2020-21 A.A. and A.A.S. degrees and certificate recipients was 1,056.