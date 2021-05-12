Itawamba Community College’s baseball team hosted Mississippi Gulf Coast for a National Junior College Athletic Association Region-23 qualifier this past weekend. ICC won game one on Friday 5-2.
Saturday afternoon, the two teams met at Roy Cresap Field for game two of the series.
The Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and put the game out of reach with a six-run fifth inning that included a home run from Fulton’s Lane Domino, en route to a 9-1 victory and won the series.
The Region-23 baseball tournament will begin May 17 at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi.