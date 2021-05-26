POPLARVILLE, MS – Hinds right fielder Matt Corder delivered a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the 17th inning, as the No. 20 Eagles earned a 5-3 win over the No. 14 Indians in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament at Pearl River Community College on Thursday.
Trailing 2-0, the Indians plated three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Jonathan Wittington (Columbus) drew a walk to start the inning and scored on a one-out single by Hayden Harris (Pontotoc). Riley Davis singled and scored on a single by Kylan Carter (Houston). Harris would round out the scoring in the inning on a single by Tyler Murphy (Columbus).
Hinds would cash in on an Indian error to pull even in the home half of the inning on a sacrifice fly.
David Rowland (Florence, Ala.) entered in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out and the winning run on second. The sophomore quickly struck out the next two Hinds batters to force the game into extra innings.
The Indians would only get three runners on base in extra innings – only one moved into scoring position. The Eagles pit four runners on base – three would move into scoring position in eight extra innings.
Indian starter Colten Ausbern (Nettleton) exited the game to applause from both fan-bases after marching through 8.1 innings of work to give up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.
Rowland was the pitcher of record for the Indians after giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits and no walks with eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings.
Davis went 4-for-8 with a run scored while Murphy finished 3-for-7 with a RBI.
Game 1: No. 5 Meridian 8, No. 14 Indians 0 – 8 innings
The Indians dropped an 8-0 decision to No. 5 Meridian in eight innings in the opening game of the tournament.
Lane Domino (Fulton) went 2-for-3 with a double in the run-rule loss to the Eagles on Tuesday.
The Indians finished the season with a 25-15 overall record and 19-9 in conference.
For more information on ICC baseball and the ten other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on social media (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.