Fulton, MS (LetsGoICC.com) – Seven student-athletes from Itawamba Community College’s baseball program have earned all-conference honors from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference, with one First Team, four second team and one honorable mention.
Centerfielder Lane Domino (Fulton) was selected MACCC First Team. The Jacksonville State signee finished his sophomore season with a team-high 13 home runs.
Second baseman Kylan Carter (Houston), catcher Riley Davis (Collierville, Tenn.), left fielder Hayden Harris (Pontotoc) and pitcher Coleton Ausbern (Nettleton) were selected to the MACCC Second Team.
Pitcher Will Armistead (Mooreville) and catcher Connar Gardner (Southaven) earned Honorable Mention selections.
The Indians finished 25-15, 19-9 in the MACCC, won a playoff series, advanced to the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament and were ranked as high as 11 in the NJCAA rankings.
