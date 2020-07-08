Itawamba Community College’s baseball team has been named the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s Baseball Academic Team of the Year.
The defending MACJC state champion (2019) earned a team grade point average of 3.45 to earn the award. It was announced on June 30.
The full list of MACJC Academic All-State list was announced the following day and included 111 Indians with six hailing from Itawamba county.
Itawamba AHS soccer alums Noah Locastro (men’s soccer) and Cora Yielding (women’s soccer) were named Distinguished All-State team members. This means they earned a GPA of 3.8 or higher.
Softball’s Hannah Sparks (Mantachie High School) was named to the MACJC All-State team. To receive this honor, an athlete must have a GPA between 3.25 and 2.79. Joining her on the All-State team are football players Skylar Grissom, Cameron Orr and Jamal Shumpert, all of Itawamba Agricultural High School.
A total of 39 Indians and Lady Indians were named to the Distinguished All-State team, and 72 earned All-State honors.