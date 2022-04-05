Itawamba Community College baseball got mixed results in a doubleheader with Copiah-Lincoln Community College on Saturday.
The Indians (12-14, 6-8 in MACCC) blasted Co-Lin (11-19, 6-8 MACCC) 16-4 in five innings in the first game, then dropped the second to the Wolves 9-7.
ICC 16, Co-Lin 4 (5 innings)
ICC got the scoring started with a run in the first and five more in the second. But the game got really out of hand in the third, when the Indians notched 10 runs to take a 16-0 lead. The Wolves closed the gap with two runs in the fourth and another pair of scores in the fifth but could come no closer.
Taylor Tarver (1-0) earned the win on the mound, while Kade May (2-4) took the loss for the Wolves.
Bryce Capobianco led the Indians at the plate with a homerun, a double and a single. Will Verdung and Connar Gardner each tallied a single and a double, while Matthew Martinolich added a pair of singles.
Co-Lin 9, ICC 7 (7 innings)
The Indians came out hot again in the second game, putting up a total of seven runs through the first four innings to take a 7-4 lead into the fifth.
But those 7 runs were all ICC would manage. Co-Lin battled back with a run in the fifth and four in the seventh to take the 9-7 victory.
Kade Parker (4-2) got the win for Co-Lin, with Cooper Williams (1) earning the save. Will Verdung took the loss for ICC.
Bryce Capobianco and Connar Gardner had another multiple hit outing, with Gardner hitting a double and a single while Capobianco added two singles. Terris Meeks added a pair of hits as well, while Eli Hancock and Verdung each smacked a double.
ICC traveled to Jackson, Tenn., Tuesday for a 2 p.m. non-conference doubleheader with Jackson State CC. The results of that game were not available by press time.