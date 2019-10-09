Itawamba Community College forced four turnovers and put up 435 yards of total offense to pick up a big division win over Holmes Community College, 27-21, last Thursday on Homecoming.
The Indians (2-4, 2-2 MACJC North) threw for 309 yards with 25 completions from sophomore quarterback Clark Mills (Ecru), who also added a rushing touchdown. Of the 309 passing yards, red-shirt freshman Barry Flowers (Batesville) accounted for 150 yards on nine catches.
Sophomore running back Hiram Wadlington (Oxford) led the Indians’ rushing game with 80 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.
Skylar Grissom (Fulton) accounted for nine points, a perfect 3-3 on extra points as well as 30 and 24-yard field goals.
Defensively, the Indians handled Holmes’ triple option well, forcing and recovering two fumbles and getting two big interceptions by Octavius McClatchey (Independence) and Kenneth Martin (Columbus).
Keshun Parker (Calhoun City) led the Indians’ defense with nine tackles, including three for loss and one sack.
The Indians remain at home this week when they host Mississippi Delta, who is coming off a 20-13 win over Northeast on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., and the Davis Ford Pregame Show will begin at 6 p.m. on SuperTalk Mississippi 101.9 FM and LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
For more information on ICC Football and the 10 other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.