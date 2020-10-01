Fulton, MS - Itawamba Community College football didn’t open its season the way they wanted Thursday night against Coahoma Community College, falling 37-23.
The Indians (0-1, 0-1 MACCC North) started the game with a long drive that was capped off by a nine-yard touchdown pass from A.V. Smith (Pensacola, Fla.) to Qua Davis (Biggersville). However, they only led 6-0 after a failed point after attempt on a miscue from the field goal unit.
Coahoma was able to take the lead as time expired in the first quarter on a four-yard Jakobi Jackson touchdown run and a successful extra point. In a slow second quarter, the Tigers (1-0, 1-0 MACCC North) added a field goal to their lead to take a 10-6 advantage into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Indians battled back to take a 23-16 lead after a Shane Lasher (Olive Branch) field goal, a nine-yard touchdown from Smith and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Octavious Williams (Horn Lake). However, Coahoma, who had scored earlier on a 39-yard touchdown run, tied the contest at 23-23 with 12 second left in the quarter on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Wallace to Von Hill.
Coahoma carried the momentum of that late touchdown into the fourth quarter and took advantage of ICC turnovers to score two touchdowns and pick up the 37-23 win.
The Indians will travel to Holmes Community College Thursday, Oct. 8 for another North Division game with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 pm.