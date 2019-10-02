Booneville, Miss. – In the latest of the long standing rivalry showdown, between Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College, the Indians came up just short, dropping a 14-12 decision Thursday.
The Indians (1-4, 1-2 MACJC North) trailed 7-0 at halftime, but an 89-yard scoop and score by Sylvonta Oliver (Sardis) with under two minutes left in the third quarter. pulled the Indians within one, after a failed two-point attempt.
With seven minutes remaining, the Indians threw for a go-ahead touchdown pass, but an unsportsmanlike penalty negated the score, and Northeast intercepted a pass on the following play. The Tigers took advantage of a fumble on the Indians next drive, recovering the loose ball for a touchdown.
The Indians gave themselves a chance to force overtime as Clark Mills (Ecru) connected with Collins Woods II (Mobile, Ala.) on a two yard touchdown pass, but the two point attempt was no good.
With 18 seconds remaining, the Indians recovered the onside kick to give themselves another shot at the win, but Northeast picked off the Hail Mary attempt to secure the win.
Mills finished the night throwing 12-35 for 115 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Nick Smith (Cleveland) led the Indians defensively with 13 tackles.
The Indians will host Holmes Thursday for Homecoming at 6:30 p.m. Holmes is coming off a 47-42 upset win of No. 3 Northwest and are tied first in the division. The Davis Ford Pregame Show will begin at 6:00 on SuperTalk Mississippi 101.9 FM and LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
For more information on ICC Football and the 10 other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com