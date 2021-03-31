ICC Films will host a film screening, A NIGHT WITH RISING STARS, Apr. 6, at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Fulton Campus.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. for students to walk the red carpet and have their pictures made (optional). Dress can be formal or casual.
The screening of the two films will begin at 7 p.m. “Ruby,” which was written by Jade Keaton of Tupelo and directed by Charlie Wright of Pontotoc, stars Annaka Langley of Houston and Ashlyn Holcomb of Fulton. “Mississippi Minute” stars Ryan Perich of Saltillo and Patrick Gallagher (Los Angeles, Calif.) from “Night at the Museum.”
The event is free to the public, and concessions will be available for purchase. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
For more information, contact Morgan Cutturini, ICC Films sponsor, at (662) 862-8167 or email mscutturini@iccms.edu.