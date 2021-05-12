No. 2 Itawamba Community College hosted the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference softball tournament last week. The Indians won the tournament in 2019 and were the defending champions with the tournament being cancelled last year.
ICC, the MACCC regular season champion, drew Hinds in the opening round Wednesday. ICC scored three first-inning runs and added three in the fifth to win 6-1 and advance in the winner’s bracket. The win set up a Thursday evening game against No. 9 Copiah-Lincoln. The game was slated for a 7:30 p.m. start, but a weather delay pushed the start until much later in the evening. Despite being outhit seven hits to five, ICC won the game 3-0 and faced No. 6 Jones Friday evening with the winner advancing directly to the championship game.
The Indians fell behind 6-0 and scored two runs in the fifth but lost 6-2. The loss sent ICC to the loser’s bracket where they would face Co-Lin for the second time in the tournament
Saturday afternoon, ICC knocked Co-Lin out of the tournament with a 9-1 six-inning victory to advance to the tournament finals. Jones beat the Indians 4-0 to claim the MACCC Tournament championship.
ICC finished as tournament runner-up and advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region-23 tournament this week in Eunice, Louisiana. The Indians will face a familiar foe, Co-Lin, in tomorrow’s opening game.
The tournament is double-elimination with five of the six teams competing this year ranked within the NJCAA’s Top-20 rankings.