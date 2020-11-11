The recently-postponed football game between Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 12.
Originally scheduled for last Thursday, the game was postponed due to the quarantining of some of ICC’s football team through contact tracing after a positive COVID-19 case last week.
The rivalry game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Fulton with the Davis Ford Pregame Show starting at 6:00 p.m. on LetsGoICCTV.com/red and Tupelo SuperTalk 101.9 FM.
For more information on ICC Football and the other 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com