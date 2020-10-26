FULTON, Miss. - Itawamba Community College is postponing its football game against Mississippi Delta Community College originally scheduled for Saturday due to a positive case of COVID-19 that through contact tracing led to quarantining a segment of ICC’s team.
“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “After talking with our medical staff and coaches, we quickly decided it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches and our friends from Mississippi Delta to postpone Saturday’s game.”
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was delayed to Saturday to provide Mississippi Delta extra time to re-acclimate to playing condition after ending quarantine on Monday.
No make-up date has been determined for the game.
Homecoming presentations remain as scheduled for Thursday night. ICC will livestream the Homecoming festivities on LetsGoICCTV.com/red starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. The evening will include performances by the ICC All-American Marching Band, presentation of the 2020 Alumnus of the Year and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and the 2020 ICC Homecoming Court. Gates to Butch Lambert Stadium in Fulton will open at 5:30 p.m. The general public is encouraged to visit iccms.edu/etickets from Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. to Oct. 29 at noon to claim tickets to Thursday's Homecoming activities. In the event of rain, the activities will be moved across the street to the Davis Event Center.
