DECATUR, Miss. – Plagued by turnovers and untimely penalties, Itawamba Community College (0-2) saw East Central (1-1) take advantage of every Indian miscue to pick up a 34-14 win Thursday night.
Clark Mills (Ecru) connected with Qua Davis (Biggersville) on a 23-yard touchdown pass with 4:20 left in the third quarter and Hiram Wadlington (Oxford) scored on a 3-yard run in the Indians’ loss.
The Indians committed three turnovers, two interceptions and a bobbled punt, that all led to points for the Warriors.
Mills finished the night with 286 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown on 27 of 54 passing attempts, while rushing for 25 yards on six carries. Barry Flowers (Batesville) hauled in seven passes for 101 yards.
Keshun Parker (Calhoun City) had 13 tackles (11 solo: 3 assists) with three tackles for loss and a sack for a loss of 10 yards.
The Indians will look to rebound Thursday when they travel to nationally-ranked East Mississippi for the North Division opener. The Lions (1-1) rebounded from a week one loss to Hinds with a 49-15 win over Pearl River last week. The game will be available on SuperTalk Tupelo 101.9 FM and LetsGoICCTV.com/red starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Davis Ford Pregame Show.
