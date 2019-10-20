The Itawamba Community College golf team enters the Top 25 Golfstat NJCAA DII rankings at No. 21 in this week’s rankings.
South Mountain (AZ) Community College holds the top spot in the country while Kirkwood (IA) Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Walters State (TN) Community College and Mesa (AZ) Community College round out the top five.
Connor McKelroy (Hernando) is ranked No. 21 and AJ Martin (Pontotoc) is No. 72 amongst the nation’s top 75 players.
The Indians will be back in action at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Fall Invitational on Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22.
