FULTON, Miss. – For the second-straight week, the Itawamba Community College football team is faced with more changes to its schedule.
In order for the Indians to play as many games as possible and with the uncertainty of future games due to COVID-19, ICC requested the addition of a game at Hinds Community College during its bye week. The same day it was approved and announced, the league commissioner requested the season finale at Coahoma Community College move to Oct. 24 to replace Mississippi Delta for the Tigers’ homecoming.
The Trojan football team has been under a two-week quarantine period that is scheduled to end Monday. Next week, the Indians’ Thursday, Oct. 29, game with Mississippi Delta has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 31, after ICC’s administration worked with Delta to move the game to give their players more time for reacclimation to playing condition after their quarantine.
“We understand and appreciate the situation that Mississippi Delta is faced with coming out of quarantine,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “While the situation isn’t ideal, we wanted to go the extra mile since Delta’s previous games have been postponed to help their players have the best opportunity to be scouted to possibly extend their educational opportunities through future athletic scholarships.”
While the game has been moved to Saturday, plans for Homecoming activities remain as scheduled for Thursday night.
“With the late notification, it would have been next to impossible to reschedule Homecoming,” Allen said. “We had to consider travel plans for our honorees along with dress and tux rentals, to mention only a small segment of items that would have to be rearranged in a very short period of time. We felt it would be in the best interest of everyone involved to keep the festivities as planned despite not being able to play the game on Thursday. Having the homecoming activities on Thursday and the game on Saturday will also allow us to have more spectators at both events while maintaining the 25 percent stadium capacity guidelines.”
ICC will livestream the Homecoming festivities on LetsGoICCTV.com/red starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. The evening will include performances by the ICC All-American Marching Band, presentation of the 2020 Alumnus of the Year and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and presentation of the 2020 ICC Homecoming Court. Gates to Butch Lambert Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. The general public is encouraged to visit iccms.edu/etickets from Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. to Oct. 29 at noon to claim tickets to Thursday’s Homecoming activities. In the event of rain, the activities will be moved to the Davis Event Center.
The First American National Bank opening kickoff for the Saturday, Oct. 31, game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Eaton Field and will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red starting at 12:30 p.m. with the Davis Ford Pregame Show. The general public is encouraged to visit iccms.edu/etickets from Oct. 29 at 8 a.m. to Oct. 31 at noon.
For more information on ICC’s Homecoming and 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.