The nationally-ranked Itawamba Community College tennis teams picked up a pair of shutout victories over rival Northeast Mississippi Community College.
No. 23 ICC 9, Northeast 0 (W)
The No. 23 Lady Indians got things rolling behind an 8-0 win from Gaia del Sordo and Martin Coghetto over Allyson Chapin and Mikayla Rogers in No. 1 doubles. Sydney Ostrander and Madelyn Angle defeated Carson Kitchens and Haylee Compton, 8-1, in No. 2 doubles. Brianna Ball and Belle Powell completed the doubles sweep with an 8-0 win over Asa Lambert and Marykate Nobles.
ICC would only drop seven sets in singles action on the afternoon. No. 1 Ostrander defeated Chapin 6-1, 6-1. Angle picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win over Rogers in No. 2 singles action. No. 3 Ball won 6-1, 6-0 over Kitchens. Aidan Nipp knocked off Compton 6-1, 6-0 in No. 4 play. Powell won in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) over Lambert. Maggie Franks closed out the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nobles in No. 6 singles.
The Lady Indians improved to 3-5 on the season with a 5-4 win over No. 24 East Central on Thursday.
No. 22 ICC 9, Northeast 0 (M)
The Indians wasted no time jumping on the Tigers 3-0 after picking up 8-0 wins in all three doubles matches. Joao Pedro Mendes and Rhonzo Olaechea defeated Hayden Lassiter and Jeb Jackson in No. 1 action. No. 2 Russell Moorman and Houston Walker knocked off Zack Marter and Gauge May. Stroud Mills and Sam Morgan defeated Chandler Ball and Wes Wiltshire in No. 3 doubles.
Walker and Morgan picked up a pair of 6-0, 6-0 decision in singles action. No. 2 Walker defeated Ball while No. 3 Morgan took care of Wiltshire. Moorman knocked off Lassiter 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. No. 4 Jackson Feather won 6-2, 6-2 over Jeb Jackson. No. 5 Mills outlasted Marter 6-1, 6-1. No. 6 Caleb Beech closed out the event with a 6-4, 6-0 win over May.
The Indians dropped a 6-1 decision to Christian Brothers University and fell 7-2 at No. 23 East Central.