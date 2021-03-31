Itawamba Community College's women's basketball team put together a 12-2 regular season record during a unique season that will see the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference not host the conference tournament due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the MACCC announced the conference's North and South division champions as Co-Champions. ICC's and Coahoma Community College's women's teams will share the North division championship after finishing with the same record. They and Jones College will share the MACCC Championship this season.
ICC received a bye and will play the winner of the Region-23 Tournament opening round game between Northeast Mississippi Community College and Northwest Mississippi Community College in the second round on April 6.