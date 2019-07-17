Itawamba Community College has named Alabama-native Priscilla Morgan as the head coach of its new volleyball program.
The school made the announcement last week.
Morgan will be with building the volleyball program from the ground up. The school announced its addition of volleyball to their sports lineup under the National Junior College Athletic Association in April.
“This is a special moment,” Morgan said via presser. “It’s one that I’m going to remember for a really long time. It’s not every day that it’s your first time to get to create a program from scratch. I wish I could go put my whistle on and head to the court right now.”
Morgan comes to ICC with a wealth of experience in what it takes to manage an entire program and that knowledge from operations to on-court coaching will benefit a program in its infancy. She most recently coached at Texas Wesleyan University in 2017. Her team went 27-7 on the year with a 13-3 mark in conference play on their way to a runner-up finish in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament and the team’s first appearance in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Volleyball National Tournament in over a decade.
Morgan was head coach for two years at the University of the Southwest before leaving for Forth Worth. During her time, the Mustangs recorded their best season in program history and reached the finals of the Red River Athletic Conference championship tournament.
Other stops for Morgan included the University of Tulsa where she managed the team’s travel and game-day operations as Director of Volleyball Operations; Southeastern Louisiana University, where she was the program’s recruiting director and assisted with the day-to-day running of the program; and Missouri Southern State University where her team matched with a win total of the three seasons preceding her hiring win a single season. Morgan also served as a graduate assistant at Middle Tennessee State University.
A four-year player, and two-year captain, for Belhaven University, she and her teammates won the 2006 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship and she served as the interim head coach for several months during her junior year. Morgan graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in sports administration with a minor in sports ministry. She was also an NAIA Scholar-Athlete.
“We offer great playing facilities, resident halls and by the way we have the best arena in the state, if I dare say,” Morgan said of ICC. “And most importantly, if you want a coach that cares for you both on and off the court, who wants to partner with you in your own journey – you need to come play for me here at ICC.”