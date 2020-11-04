FULTON – Itawamba Community College is postponing its football game against Northeast Mississippi Community College originally scheduled for Thursday due to the continued quarantining of the football team through contact tracing after a positive COVID-19 case last week.
“Our top priority remains to be the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “We are continuing to follow all protocols put in place to make sure everyone is in the best situation possible, and we will not compromise anyone’s health.”
The make-up date of the game will be announced later.
“We are working with Northeast to find the most feasible make-up date for the game,” Allen said. “Anytime ICC and Northeast get together, in any sport, it’s always going to be an intense battle between rivals, and we look forward to renewing that rivalry this season.”
Next on the Indians’ schedule would be a make-up game with Holmes Community College on Thursday, Nov. 19, in Goodman. Both ICC and Northeast have an open date next week. The league has added an extra week with Wednesday, Nov. 25, designated as another make-up date, if needed.
For more information on ICC football and the 10 other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.