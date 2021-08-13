Free COVID-19 vaccine will be available at all Itawamba Community College locations next week for employees, students, their families and the entire community.
Dates and times include Aug. 16 and 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the David C. Cole Student Services Building banquet room 1 at the Fulton Campus and the first floor conference room of the Academic and Student Center at the Tupelo Campus; and Aug. 18 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Belden Conference Center lobby.
“As a community college, one of our core principles is open access, and helping to make vaccine available with the hope of slowing the spread of this virus allows us to continue to live our mission,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.
This will be the second opportunity for ICC’s faculty and staff to take advantage of an on campus clinic. To date, roughly 70 percent of employees are vaccinated.
The free vaccinations are made available through a partnership with Access Family Health Services, Inc.
“Access Family Health Services has provided almost 8,000 vaccines with most being given at community vaccine events – our largest event was around 200 vaccines, and others have been less than 10, said Marilyn Sumerford, executive director. “Most of us target our resources where they bring the most value. We believe vaccines are the best weapon that we have against the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. A vaccine does not guarantee that you won’t get sick, but it certainly improves the chance of not being hospitalized or die. COVID-19 is no longer a disease of the elderly. Students enroll in college to have a better life. That life should not be cut short by a disease that could possibly be prevented by a vaccine.”
No appointment is necessary.
For more information about the opportunity, contact Tyler Camp, Chief of Staff and Special Assistant to the President, at 662.862.8004 or email twcamp@iccms.edu.