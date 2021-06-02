FULTON, Miss. – Limited spots remain for Itawamba Community College’s athletic summer camps through June and July. The camps are designed to engage in activities and cultivate skills in certain area of interest in each sport.
“We are excited to be able to offer camps and clinics again this summer,” said ICC Athletic Director Carrie Ball-Williamson. “Last year was the first time I can remember we didn’t offer any of our camps or clinics. We will still follow state and our own health and safety protocols to make sure all of our campers, coaches and staff are in the safest environment possible throughout the events.”
The 24 athletic camps available over the next two months include:
Band – June 20-25, ICC All-American Band Camp;
Basketball – June 1-3, Women’s Basketball Day Camp; June 8, 15, 22, Women’s Basketball Team Camp; June 10, 17, 24, Men’s Basketball Summer League;
Cheer – July 11-15, Cheer Camp;
Football – June 11, Prospect Camp; June 18, Offensive and Defensive Line Camp; June 25, Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Linebacker Camp; June 26, 7-on-7 Tournament; July 12-14, Youth Camp; July 16, Prospect Camp;
Soccer - June 12-15, Women’s Soccer Residential Team Camp; June 16-19, Men’s Soccer Residential Team Camp;
Softball – June 8, Prospect Camp; June 15, Fundamental Instructional Day; June 16, Competition Game Instructional Day;
Volleyball - June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, High School Team and Adult Open Gym; June 7, 14, 21, 28, Volleyball Beginner and Middle School Academy; July 7, 21, 28, Adult Open Gym; July 8, 10, 22, All-Skills Clinic; July 9, 16, 23, 30, Beginner and Middle School Academy; and July 16-17, MyTribe Camp.
For more information or to register for this year’s summer camps, visit the homepage of LetsGoICC.com or iccms.edu/summercamps.