Itawamba Community College has received the 2020 John C. and Earnestine McCall Halbrook Improvement Award from the Mississippi Association of Colleges.
The award is presented to the single college or university that has shown the greatest increase over the previous year in the percentage of athletes graduating. ICC attained a 100 percent graduation/completion rate for last year. ICC also won the award in 2013 and 2019.
The awards are usually presented during the annual MAC conference, which brings together attendees from across the state serving in post-secondary institutions in roles including presidents and chancellors, chief academic officers, chief student affairs officers, chief financial officers, admissions officers, institutional effectiveness officers, faculty and administrators. Due to COVID-19, the MAC conference was not held this year.
University of Mississippi Chancellor Dr. Glenn Boyce, who served as the 2019-20 president of the MAC Board of Directors, presented the awards during a business meeting in an online platform.
“This is tremendous news,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “At ICC, we continue to strive to provide an educational foundation that allows all students to succeed and reach their maximum potential. This wouldn’t be possible without our outstanding faculty and coaches who make it a priority for student-athletes to excel both on the courts and fields as well as in the classroom.”
“I am very proud of the academic success of our student-athletes,” said Carrie Ball-Williamson, ICC director of athletics. “This award will set the bar for our student-athletes to strive to attain each year.”
In addition, two ICC student-athletes received the David M. Halbrook certificate for academic achievement among athletes. They were Clayton O’Daniel of Tupelo, men’s soccer; and Grace Joyce of Oxford, women’s soccer.
Administered cooperatively by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, the Mississippi Community College Board and the Mississippi Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, the purpose of the Halbrook Awards program is to recognize colleges and universities that maintain and achieve high academic standards for student athletes, thus encouraging high graduation rates.
Established in 1984, the Halbrook Awards program was named in honor of its founder and endower, former Representative David M. Halbrook and his brothers, John C. Halbrook, James G. Halbrook and J.A. Halbrook.
For more information on the 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.