The Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) recently released the adjusted schedule for the upcoming football season, which includes a delayed start.
The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges (MACC), a group composed of the state’s 15 community college presidents, voted to confirm a recommendation from the MACJC’s athletic directors to delay the start of the season to Thursday, Sept. 10 and shorten the season by one game due to COVID-19 concerns.
ICC will start the season with a non-division home game against Southwest Mississippi Community College before traveling to Clarksdale to take on Coahoma Community College on Thursday, September 17 to open North Division play.
Other home games for the Indians include: Northeast Mississippi (Oct. 1), Mississippi Delta (Oct. 8) and Northwest Mississippi (Oct. 22). Additional road games will include: Jones (Sept. 24), Holmes (Oct. 15) and East Mississippi (Oct. 29).
All home games are schedule to kick-off at 6:30 p.m. at Eaton Field. Times and dates are subject to change.
The playoffs will still be the traditional four-team system with the top two teams from the North and South Divisions.
