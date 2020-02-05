Dr. Cass Patrick of Tupelo, Fine Arts division chair, has been selected as Itawamba Community College’s William Winter Scholar for 2020.
He will be among statewide recipients honored during opening and closing ceremonies at the 31st Annual Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration, Feb. 27-29.
Patrick, who is in his 24th year at ICC, also teaches freshman and sophomore music theory, jazz improvisation, music appreciation, classical and jazz guitar and directs the ICC Jazz Band. He has previously been an assistant band director, woodwinds instructor and director of the woodwind choir. Prior to ICC, he was the director of the Jazz Studies and Classical Guitar programs at Auburn University.
In addition to teaching, Patrick has remained active as a performer, arranger and composer as well as serving on numerous occasions as a clinician and adjudicator for various jazz festivals and solo ensemble competitions around the Mid-South. His work includes music for jazz band and combo, marching band, symphonic band, choir, woodwind choir, brass choir, various show choirs, orchestra, solo classical guitar and multiple guitar works as well as various church choirs/orchestras and church hand bell choir. Recent projects include the transcription of 50 renaissance lute pieces (from 16th Century tablature) to classical guitar as well as his Symphony #1 for String Orchestra.
Patrick earned the bachelor’s degrees in marketing and music, master’s degree in music composition and the doctorate in music theory, all from the University of Mississippi.
His honors include induction into the Ole Miss Jazz Alumni Hall of Fame, Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Mu Alpha, a professional music fraternity; and selection as the ICC Humanities Teacher of the Year. He was also part of the All-American Olympic Band for the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.
He and his wife of 32 years, Amy, have two sons, Sam, a senior at Mississippi State University, and Ray, an officer in the newly-formed United States Space Force.