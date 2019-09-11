Fulton, Miss. – With a pair of big games last week, Itawamba Community College’s Anna Wes Driskell earned Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Keeper of the Week honors.
The freshman from Tupelo picked up two wins in net while she grabbed nine saves in 180 minutes as the Lady Indians defeated both Hinds and East Central.
Against Hinds, Driskell picked up a shutout victory with a pair of saves as the Lady Indians won 6-0 in the North Division game.
In the 3-1 win over East Central, Driskell picked up seven saves on eight shots on goal.
Driskell will now be eligible for National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Keeper of the Week honors that will be released later this week.
