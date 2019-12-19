FULTON, Miss. – Itawamba Community College sophomore guard Tabreea Gandy has been named Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
“Tabreea is a tremendous athlete and well-deserving of this award,” said head Coach Robin Porter. “I couldn’t be more proud to see all the hard work and dedication she has put into this season pay off with this honor.”
Gandy hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the Lady Indians’ 66-64 win over Northwest Mississippi Community College last week. The Starkville native scored 22 points and tied a career-high 11 rebounds. She also had five assists, two steals and a blocked shot to help ICC improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in North Division play.
ICC will return to the hardwood on Saturday, January 4, when the Lady Indians take on Volunteer State Community College at 2 p.m. in Gallatin, Tenn.
For more information on ICC basketball and the nine other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.