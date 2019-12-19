FULTON, Miss. – Itawamba Community College’s Tabreea Gandy has been announced as the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Gandy, a 5’3 sophomore guard from Starkville, led the Lady Indians to a 66-64 win over Northwest Mississippi Community College after scoring 22 points, collecting a career-best 11 rebounds and dishing out five assists. She hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the game to help ICC improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in division play.
On Tuesday, Gandy was named Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. She is the first Lady Indian to be selected national player of the week since former NJCAA All-American Jayla Chills (Ripley) earned the honor during the 2014-15 season.
