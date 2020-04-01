Itawamba Community College sophomore Tabreea Gandy earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region 23 honors for her play during the 2019-20 season.
The 5-foot-3-inch point guard averaged 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to help the Lady Indians finish 18-7 on the season and earn an appearance in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament under first-year head coach Robin Porter.
Gandy was also named All-Conference and earned conference and national player of the week honors after scoring 22 points and collecting a career-best 11 rebounds while hitting the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the Lady Indians’ 66-64 win over Northwest in December.
Joining Gandy on the 2019-20 NJCAA All-Region 23 Women’s Team is: Shaquandra Carter (Co-Lin), Ja’Mia Hollings (East Mississippi), Tye Metcalf (East Mississippi), Daphane White (Gulf Coast), Destiny Haymer (Jones), Keyara Jones (Jones), LaMiracle Sims (Jones), Ava Jones (LSU-Eunice) and Jolie Williams (Southwest).
