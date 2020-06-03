Itawamba Community College’s Hannah Sparks has signed to continue her academic and softball careers at Blue Mountain College.
The sophomore outfielder from Mantachie, spent two season in Fulton playing for Coach Andy Kirk and helped the Indians win the 2019 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College (MACJC) Tournament Championship.
In the shortened 2020 season, Sparks hit .667 with six runs scored, four stolen bases and one RBI. She hit .500 as a freshman while stealing 10 bases, scoring eight runs and picking up two RBI.
Sparks will have some familiar faces in Blue Mountain as former Volunteer Assistant Coach Daniel Rowland is on staff for the Toppers and former Indian Rachel Sternisha, who transferred after spending this spring at West Alabama.