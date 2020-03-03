Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College sophomore first baseman Kylan Carter was named Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Baseball Player of the Week Tuesday morning.
The honor comes after Carter’s standout performance at the plate last week where he had a .466 batting average with 12 RBI, five runs scored, two doubles, one walk and one big home run.
In the four-game series with Shawnee Community College, Carter had a 2-for-4, five RBI performance highlighted by a grand slam in the 18-0 victory. In the 12-1 game two win Saturday, Carter scored two runs while going 1-for-2.
Sunday, the Houston native went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored in the 19-2 game one win and finished the impressive weekend by going 2-for-2 with four RBI and two doubles in the 11-0 victory.
Carter is the second Indian to receive the weekly honor this season, and is now eligible for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Player of the Week honor that will be announced later this week.
The Indians (9-3) will host Snead State Community College for their next doubleheader on Tuesday, March 10, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.
