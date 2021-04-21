Jackson, Miss. – Itawamba Community College's Lane Domino was named Baseball Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) on April 13 for his performance the previous week.
The sophomore from Fulton hit .562 (9-for-16) last week with 10 RBI and nine runs scored as he picked up two doubles, one triple and blasted three home runs.
In the doubleheader sweep of Coahoma, Domino went 7-for-8 with nine RBIs, a double, a triple and three home runs, including two three-run home runs in game two.
He finished his week picking up two hits with an RBI and scoring two runs in the split with then No. 2 Pearl River.
Domino, who is hitting .387 this season for the No. 12-ranked Indians (19-9, 15-5 MACCC), leads the team with 29 RBIs and nine home runs.