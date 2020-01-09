Fulton, Miss. – A triple-double performance earned Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Player of the Week honors for Itawamba Community College’s Ma’Darius Hobson.
The sophomore guard/forward from Houlka helped the Indians start the spring portion of the schedule with a 74-63 road win over Volunteer State Community College (Tenn.) Saturday by finishing with double digits in three categories. Hobson scored 14 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He leads the Indians this season in scoring with 15 points per game and had 11 points in Monday night’s 78-52 win over Motlow State Community College.
The Indians will travel to Booneville Thursday for an MACJC North division rivalry showdown with Northeast Mississippi Community College. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and it will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
