Fulton, Miss. – For the second time this season, Itawamba Community College sophomore Ma’Darius Hobson has been named Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC).
The Houlka native helped the Indians pick up wins over Coahoma and Mississippi Delta last week by scoring 30 total points and grabbing 19 rebounds. He also picked up seven assists and had six steals.
Hobson started the week with a 10.8 rebound performance in the 75-65 win over Mississippi Delta. Against Coahoma, Hobson had his fourth 20 plus point game where he tallied 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season.
The guard/forward shot 62% (13-21) from the field and 66 percent (2-3) from three-point range. Also, he made both of his free throw attempts.
Hobson will now be eligible for the national honor from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) that will be announced later this week.
