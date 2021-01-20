Itawamba Community College sophomore Diana Salinas of Golden has been selected to participate in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Community College Aerospace Scholars five-week online course.
Top-performing students in the online course receive an invitation to the fall NASA experience in March 2021. The program provides those selected with a four-day in-person learning experience at a NASA center.
A computer science major, Salinas is the reporter for the Phi Theta Kappa MS/LA Region and the vice president of leadership for the Upsilon Sigma chapter. She is also president of ICC’s Computer Science Club and the vice president of the Fulton Campus Student Government Association. She plans to transfer to the University of Mississippi to earn the Bachelor of Science degree. Her parents are Gabriela Cortes and Santos Vazquez.
Students nationwide are chosen to participate through a competitive process from among applicants who are U.S. citizens currently pursuing their initial undergraduate degree at a community college. Those who are considered have an interest and aptitude for mathematics, science, engineering or computer science.
Salinas was selected based on her eligibility, essay and letter of recommendation.