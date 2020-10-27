Jackson, Miss. – Itawamba Community College’s Tekoy Randolph was named Football Defensive Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) for his performance in the Indians’ road win Saturday.
The sophomore defensive end recorded 12 tackles, including five for loss that pushed Coahoma Community College back 19 yards. Randolph also picked up two quarterback sacks in the 19-14 victory.
His biggest tackle of the contest was a quarterback sack at the one-yard line as time expired in the first half to help the Indians hold a 19-7 advantage at halftime.
The Murfreesboro, Tenn. native has 18 tackles this season, third best on the team, and a team-high five tackles for loss.
