Auditions for the 2021-22 Itawamba Community College All-American Band have been scheduled for 9 a.m., Apr. 17, at the Fulton Campus.
They include Color Guard, Drum Major and Indianettes. Instrumental auditions are by appointment only and may be scheduled at rotodd@iccms.edu.
Location and requirement information is available at www.iccms.edu/band or by calling (662) 862-8406. Email addresses for specific questions include Drum Major, rotodd@iccms.edu; Color Guard, cacolburn@iccms.edu; and Indianettes, rdclayton@iccms.edu.