Adult education classes will continue during the summer at Itawamba Community College. The schedule includes Itawamba County to be held at Fulton Family Resource Center (Old Fulton Grammar School), Monday’s and Tuesday’s from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. Contact Linzy Patterson at lfpatterson@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1538.
There is no cost for the classes. Prospective students must call or email to reserve a spot.
For general information about classes or program information, call Angeelas Shannon at (662) 407-1517 or Julia Houston at (662) 407-1512.