Members of Itawamba Community College’s Indian Delegation for 2021-22 have been selected at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses.
The Fulton Campus members include Catherine “Cate” Dill, Will Buskirk, both of Amory; Pete Gouine of Baldwyn; Laura Kelley of Belden; Kristin Ruple of Belmont; Anna Grace Coomer of Ecru; Emma Grace Allen, Maddox Hendricks, Emily Pate, all of Fulton; Jacob Clinton, Bo Hanna Shackelford, both of Guntown; Zoe Bigham of Louisville; Emory Reinhard, Alisha Boren, both of Mantachie; Ely Ward of Mooreville; Chloe Evans of Nettleton; Jodi Parks of New Albany; Anna Claire Warren, Maclaine Griffith, both of Pontotoc; Leah Pennington of Randolph; Bailey Bolton, Lexi Tabbs, both of Red Bay, Ala.; Haley Dean, John Bryant “JB” Stanford, Emma Cate Sparks, all of Saltillo; Carli Cole of Smithville; Holly Carrington of Southaven; Laken Hood of Tupelo; and Kylee James of Vina, Ala.
The Indian Delegation is a student recruiting team that serves as goodwill ambassadors for ICC. Members are involved in activities directly related to recruiting, orientation and public relations. Sponsors are Dr. Melissa Haab of Louisville and Taylor Tutor of Ecru, Fulton Campus; and Michael Holloway of Saltillo, Tupelo Campus.