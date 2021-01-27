Itawamba Community College has selected leaders for its 2021 freshman orientation sessions, which begin in April.
They include Makenzie Hamilton of Ecru; Grace Austin of Eupora; Addie Cobb of Hatley; Hannah Dean, Kiley Smith, both of Houston; Jacie Dickinson, John Curtis DeVaughn, both of Mantachie; Audrey Kate Wilson of New Hope; A’jalauh Caldwell of Pontotoc; Leah Pennington of Randolph; Haley Dean, Clare Roberson, Emma Cate Sparks, John Bryant Stanford, all of Saltillo; Kelan Traylor of Shannon; Carli Cole of Smithville; Jasmine Gilliard of Tremont; and Mackenzie Graham of Tupelo. Sponsors are Dr. Melissa Haab of Louisville and Jake Hartfield of Fulton.
They will lead small group activities, conduct campus tours and provide information to incoming freshmen during the orientation sessions.