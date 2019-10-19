FULTON, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College soccer teams will open postseason play with a pair of home quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, October 22 against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
The Indians (10-4, 6-2 MACJC North) will take on the Bulldogs (11-6, 4-4 MACJC South) at 12:30 p.m. ICC will hold their Sophomore Day recognitions in conjunction with the match.
ICC faced Gulf Coast squared off on September 14 with Bulldogs coming away with a 3-1 victory. It was the first loss of the season for the Indians after the Bulldogs scored three unanswered goals to pick up the win.
Winners of 14-straight, the Lady Indians (15-3, 7-1 MACJC North) will face the Lady Bulldogs (3-11-1, 3-4-1 MACJC South) at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Indians earned a share of the MACJC North Division championship but ended up the No. 2 seed after the goal differential tiebreaker.
After trailing 3-2 at halftime, ICC rallied for a 4-3 victory when Ally Shinall (Oxford) scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute of the match.
Weather permitting; both matches will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red. In the event of rain, the matches will be played at the same times on Wednesday.
The winners from Tuesday will advance to the MACJC semifinals on Saturday, October 26 at Hinds Community College. The championship matches are scheduled for Sunday, October 27.
For more information on ICC soccer and the nine other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twittter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.