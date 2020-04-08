Like all other spring sports, the 2020 Itawamba Community College softball program had its season cancelled due to COVID-19, but the Indians finished ranked nationally and with a 9-5 record.
Prior to the cancellation, the Indians fought through a tough non-conference schedule, picking up a pair of sweeps and a big road win over a tough Wallace State (Alabama) squad.
When it was time to start conference play, the defending Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Tournament Champions hit the road for their toughest test of the season against No. 2 ranked Gulf Coast. In two hard fought games, the Indians fell 3-0 in game one, and dropped a heartbreaking 7-6 decision in game two on a walk off by the Bulldogs.
Offensively, the Indians hit .321 as a team and outscored their opponents 96-67. Freshman outfielder McKenzie Patterson (Corinth) led the Tribe starters in batting average (.471) and on base percentage (.550) in 14 games, while Hope Harbin (Columbus) led the Indians in runs scored (15) and hits (18).
Freshman Ivy Watts (Tupelo) hit a team-high five doubles and two home runs.
In the circle, sophomore Kaylee Nelson (Moulton, Alabama) led the Indians in three categories with a 3.34 ERA, five wins and 21 strikeouts.
The Indians ranked No. 12 by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) at the end of the abbreviated season, and Coach Andy Kirk picked up his 300th win at ICC.