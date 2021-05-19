If it seems the Itawamba Community College softball team has played Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Jones College often recently, that's because they have. The Indians faced the two teams for the second week in a row. Last week, the Indians played the two in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region-23 Tournament. The Indians faced Co-Lin and Jones in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Tournament a combines four times two weeks ago..
ICC faced Co-Lin to open the Region-23 Tournament last Thursday in Eunice, Louisiana. Down 2-0 in the third inning, ICC tied the game at 2-2 with a single, double and error. Another single put the Indians out front 3-2.
The seventh inning ended with the teams deadlocked at 3-3. In the top of the eighth, Co-Lin, with a bit of help from the wind, hit a solo shot to take a 4-3 lead. An Indian reached base for the Indians via a walk, but the game ended on a strikeout.
ICC faced Jones Friday in a must win situation for the Indians.
Jones took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and the Indians tied it up in the fifth. For the second-straight game, ICC went to extra innings. Jones pushed a run across the bottom of the ninth to win the game and end ICC’s season.
ICC finishes with a 36-9 record and was 25-3 in division play. The team won the MACCC regular season championship and finished the MACCC tournament as runner-up.