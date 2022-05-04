BASEBALL
Davis named NJCAA Pitcher of the Week
One day after being named conference Pitcher of the Week, Itawamba Community College sophomore Brady Davis was named Pitcher of the Week by the National Junior College Athletic Association Wednesday morning.
The Hamilton native earned the weekly honors from the NJCAA and the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference for his performance against Coahoma last week.
Davis threw a no-hitter and struck out six batters in the 10-0 run-rule victory. He allowed only one base runner on a hit-by-pitch and faced only 15 batters in the five-inning contest.
Davis, who leads the Indians (19-19, 11-13 MACCC) with 51 1/3 innings pitched in 10 appearances, has struck out 38 batters this season.
The Indians are fighting for a playoff spot, and they will travel to Meridian on Friday for the regular season finale.
SOFTBALL
ICC to compete in MACCC Tournament
Itawamba Community College’s nationally-ranked softball program will compete in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Tournament starting Wednesday at Jones College.
The Indians, who earned a No. 3 seed in the eight-team tournament, will play in the first game Wednesday at 11 a.m. against No. 6 seed East Central Community College.
In their first meeting, the Indians and Warriors split the doubleheader with ICC taking game one, 7-5, and East Central wining game two, 9-4.
The tournament features five nationally-ranked teams: No.4 Jones College, No. 5 Copiah-Lincoln Community College, No. 7 ICC, No. 9 Pearl River Community College and No. 13 Northwest Mississippi Community College.
After ICC and East Central kick off the tournament Wednesday morning, No. 2 seed Co-Lin will face No. 7 seed Northeast Mississippi Community College at 1:30 p.m. In the third game of the day, No. 1 seed Jones will face No. 8 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at 4 p.m., and No. 4 seed Pearl River and No. 5 seed Northwest will wrap up the opening day at 6:30 p.m.
With a win on Wednesday, ICC will face the winner of Co-Lin and Northeast at 4 p.m. Thursday, but an opening game loss would put them in an elimination game Thursday at 11 a.m. against the loser of Co-Lin and Northeast’s game.
All games will be available to watch on jcjc.tv, and tickets are available at jcbobcats.com. A full tournament bracket is available on the softball section of LetsGoICC.com.
ICC’s Patterson signs with North Alabama
Sophomore centerfielder McKenzie Patterson signed to continue her softball career at the University of North Alabama Monday.
The Corinth native, who is wrapping up her final season for ICC, currently leads the team with a .398 batting average and a .542 on-base percentage. Patterson has 29 RBI, 10 doubles, three home runs and a triple.
She has stolen 21 bases in 24 attempts, drawn 30 walks in 44 games and was named conference Player of the Week once.
During her career, Patterson, who has played in a 103 games, has a .378 batting average with 112 hits, 119 runs scored, 60 RBI, 61 walks, 22 doubles, 10 home runs and four triples. She has stolen 48 bases in 52 attempts.
Patterson also boasts a .974 fielding percentage recording 105 put outs, seven assists and one double play.
Last season, Patterson helped the Indians to a regular season championship and was named First Team All-Conference and NFCA Second Team South Region Team.
Patterson and the Indians will compete in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) starting Wednesday against East Central Community College at 11 a.m. in Ellisville.
BASKETBALL
Hatch, Shephard sign to next level
Itawamba Community College sophomores Amelya Hatch and Demetria Shephard signed to continue their careers at the next level Wednesday.
Hatch, a Ripley native, signed with Rust College, and Shephard, a Pontotoc native, signed with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
During her sophomore season, Hatch, who averaged 9.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, was a 42.7 percent shooter from the field. She also earned conference Player of the Week once during the season. Hatch will join the Lady Bearcats, who are coming off a conference tournament championship and a region finals appearance.
Shephard led the Lady Indians in scoring with 14.6 points per game. Averaging 4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 assists per game during her sophomore season, she also was named to the NJCAA All-Region 23 Team and NJCAA Region 23 All-Tournament Team. She will join the Lady Lions who finished 13-16 with a conference tournament appearance last season.
In their time at ICC, the duo helped the Lady Indians to a Co-MACCC Championship in 2021 and to the NJCAA Region 23 quarterfinals in 2022.