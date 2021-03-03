The spring sports season is in full swing at Itawamba Community College, and the Tribe had several teams in action last week.
The baseball team went 3-1 last week. The Indians swept Holmes, winning 3-2 in game one and 12-2 in game two last Tuesday at home. They traveled to Ellisville to face Jones College and split the double-header winning game one 7-6 but losing game two 8-7 in nine innings. The Indians are 5-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
The men’s basketball team hosted Northwest and won 70-65 last Monday but fell to East Mississippi in Scooba 86-83 in overtime on Thursday. The Indians are 3-5 on the season.
The women’s team went 2-0 on the week with a 69-65 win at Northwest and a 73-98 win over East Mississippi. The Lady Indians stand at 5-1 this spring.
The men’s tennis team hosted Holmes last Tuesday and won 9-0. Both the men and women lost at Jones on Thursday, the men 8-1 and the women lost 9-0. On the season, the men are 4-3 and the women 0-6.
The Indian softball team played six games last week with four coming against Bevill State. ICC won all four in five innings: game one on Tuesday 9-0 and game two 9-1, 11-0 in game one on Thursday and 15-4 in game two. The team split a pair of games at Snead State on Sunday, losing 5-2 and winning 4-3. The No. 11 Indians record stands at 8-2.
The volleyball team swept Mississippi University for Women on Friday winning a pair of road matches with the score 3-0 in both. ICC is 3-1 in their first season.