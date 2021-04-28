Several Itawamba Community College students will be inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta during a ceremony at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at 5 p.m., Apr. 28.
They include: Noah Locastro, Chandler Wall, both of Fulton; Jessica George of Marietta; Grace Bauer, Caitlin McGivney, both of Mooreville; Noah Wells of Smithville; and Lexus Black of Tremont.
Sigma Kappa Delta is the English Honor Society for two-year colleges. Members have the opportunity to share their love of literature and linguistics with like-minded peers, participate in rewarding activities and be recognized for their accomplishments. They may also apply for one or more of the society’s numerous awards and scholarships. Sponsors are Keith Morris, Anna Britt-Begnaud, Dr. Ashley Lancaster and Nathan Ward.