The Itawamba Community College men’s basketball team is once again hosting a boys high school summer league during the month of June.
The first week’s games were played last Thursday. Teams from north Mississippi, including Itawamba Agricultural High School, Mantachie High School and Tremont Attendance Center, and northwest Alabama played throughout the day at both the Davis Events Center and the ICC Fitness Center gym.
The league continues tomorrow and will play their final week’s slate on June 24.