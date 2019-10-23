In their final non-division game of the regular season, Itawamba Community College took care of business on the road, defeating Southwest Mississippi Community College 35-10.
The Indians (4-4, 3-2 MACJC North) had 494 yards of total offense while allowing only 127 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Clark Mills (Ecru) threw for 290 yards on 20 completions and threw for two touchdowns. Of the 290 passing yards, freshman Qua Davis (Biggersville) led the Indians with 92 yards on four catches, but Barry Flowers (Batesville) and Qua Tucker (Dadeville, Ala.) grabbed Mills’ touchdown throws as Flowers scored on a 28-yard strike and Tucker on a 26-yard play where he stretched into the end zone.
On the ground, five Indians combined for 204 rushing yards with Hiram Wadlington (Oxford) and Jamarcus Quarles (Oxford) leading the way with 65 yards each and combining for three scores. Quarles found the end zone twice on runs of 39 and 10 yards, and Wadlington broke a 21-yard touchdown run.
Defensively, the Indians held the Bears (0-8, 0-5 MACJC South) to 114 passing yards and 13 rushing yards while intercepting three passes.
Nick Smith (Cleveland) led the Indians with 10 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss that pushed the Bears back 32 yards.
Jaquan Williams (Kosciusko) intercepted two passes and Octavius McClatchey (Independence) picked up his third interception of the season.
The Indians will wrap up the regular season Thursday in Senatobia against division-leading and No. 2 ranked Northwest Mississippi Community College. ICC is currently in a three-way tie for second place, and a road win Thursday would keep their playoff hopes alive.
Kickoff for the crucial North Division game is set for 7 p.m., and the Davis Ford Pregame Show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on SuperTalk Mississippi 101.9 FM and LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
